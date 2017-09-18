Sir Pat Goodman farewelled in home town of Motueka

The prominent businessman Sir Patrick Goodman, who turned his family baking business in Motueka into a global enterprise, was laid to rest in his hometown of Motueka on Monday.

Sir Patrick Goodman was the founding chairman of Quality Bakers New Zealand, which merged with Fielder Gillespie Davis and Allied Mills of Australia and Wattie Industries to become Goodman Fielder Wattie in 1987.

Nearly 400 people filled St Peter Chanel Catholic Church for the service on Monday morning.

