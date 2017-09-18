Poverty and Justice Bible a great success – Cardinal Dew

The Poverty and Justice Bible has been a great success for Bible Society New Zealand and for the Catholic Church in New Zealand in schools and parishes.

It has been wonderful to see how many people have bought a Poverty and Justice Bible, which has meant that for every Bible bought another has been given away to someone who could not afford it. That, in turn, means that more and more people have had the opportunity to read, reflect and pray with words of Scripture, and it has given many people the opportunity to rediscover the freshness of the Gospel.

Pope Francis said in his letter Evangelli Caudium, “whenever we make the effort to return to the source and to recover the original freshness of the Gospel, new avenues arise, new paths of creativity open up, with different forms of expression, more eloquent signs and words with new meaning for today’s world. Every form of authentic evangelization is always “new”. EGII

Bible Societies around the world are helping people everywhere to discover the “freshness” and the “newness” of the Word of God. A deep love for the scriptures is unfolding in surprising ways. An incredible example is that in Cuba the demand for Bibles is so high that the Bible Society cannot supply enough!

Here in New Zealand, more than 8,000 Poverty and Justice Bibles have been distributed through the Buy One/Gift One campaign. That means that a very large number of people have discovered the Word of God in a whole new way, that Word has challenged them to care for the poor and vulnerable, the refugee and the migrant, the helpers and those with no hope. The mission of Bible Society to make God’s Word known and loved is being met with enthusiasm and giving us energy. The word ENTHUSIASM means “to be filled with God” – many people are being filled with the goodness and love of God through the work of Bible Society.

Signed

Cardinal John Dew

