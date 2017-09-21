  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
The end of the world is coming – again

Thursday, September 21st, 2017

According to David Meade world as we know it will end this Saturday, September 23, 2017.

Unsealed, an evangelical Christian publication foretells the Rapture in a viral, four-minute YouTube video, complete with special effects and ominous doomsday soundtrack. Read more

