Let’s talk sex youth tell Vatican

Young people helping the Vatican hierarchy prepare for next year’s Synod say the bishops should be open to hearing young people talk about sex, love and sexuality.

The theme for the October 2018 conference is “Young people, faith, and vocational discernment”.

To involve young people in planning and preparation for the conference, the Secretariat General of the Synod of Bishops held an international seminar earlier this month focusing on the condition of youth in the world.

Twenty-one young people from across the globe attended the event, along with experts and pastoral workers.

The Vatican says the seminar reflected on several themes in relation to youth: identity, otherness, planning, technology, transcendence.

The young advisors were able to impart their own culture and experience to the Vatican planning teams.

The Vatican says young people from different geographical, socio-cultural and religious contexts contributed actively to the study days, also introducing and concluding the event with their own life experiences and reflections.

The Seminar was open to all those interested in the theme. Some 50 guests also took part.

