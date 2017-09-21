  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Vatican wartime archives online

Thursday, September 21st, 2017

Some of the Vatican wartime archives will soon be available free of charge online.

However, the documents won’t include material directly relating to Pius XII.

Pope Pius XII’s attitude and behaviour towards the Holocaust has often been criticised. Read more

  • Lynne Newington

    The documents won’t include directly relating to Pius.
    That won’t come as a surprise.

