Pope regrets decision he made about sexual abuse case

Monday, September 25th, 2017

Pope Francis has told the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors he has been learning “on the job” better ways to handle priests found guilty of abuse.

He admitted this during his first face-to-face discussion with the Commission on September 21.

The Pope said he has come to regret agreeing to a more lenient sanction against an Italian priest, rather than laicising him as the doctrinal team recommended.

Two years later the priest abused again. The pope said he has since learned “it’s a terrible sickness” that requires a different approach.

Pope Francis endorsed an approach of “zero tolerance” toward any members of the church found guilty of sexually abusing minors or vulnerable adults.

He said he has decided whoever has been proven guilty of abuse has no right to an appeal, and he will never grant a papal pardon.

The experts on the 15-member Commission have made some suggestions to Pope Francis:

  • Exempting cases that involve “sexual delicts” and crimes against minors from the norms governing pontifical secret. The application of the principles of pontifical secret during canonical processes may hinder the reporting of suspected child abuse to civil authorities.
  • Involve professional lay experts in the preliminary investigation during the canonical process looking into alleged abuse.
  • Establish a minimum right to information for victims.
  • Amend Vatican to eliminate the statute of limitations on accusations of sexual abuse, which is currently set at 20 years after the alleged victim’s 18th birthday.
  • Conduct in-depth research to study paedophilia and its canonical implications for marriage, holy orders and religious profession.
  • Study a proposal to declare paedophilia an impediment to receiving the sacraments of holy orders and matrimony.
  • Create an international survivor advisory panel actively to inform and help the commission maintain a victim-first approach.
  • Adopt the commission’s recommendations for Vatican offices, bishops’ conferences and religious superiors on appropriately responding to correspondence from survivors.
  • Continue to endorse a Day of Prayer and Penance for victims and survivors of sexual abuse as part of showing solidarity, acknowledging sins that have occurred and asking for forgiveness and healing.

  • Chris McCloughen

    Sorry Papa Francis, but pedophilia is not, “a terrible sickness”, it is, “a terrible sin”. When the Roman Catholic church really learns that and implements the above recommended measures, many of which have been advised for years, then those abused and humanity in general will start to believe that the Holy See has got serious about addressing the problem of child abuse among clergy and religious. A good place to start would be the Holy See’s admission of the damage that the pontifical secret in canon law has done, a three billion dollar cost to the USA RC church alone in payouts to abuse victims. The fallout of the whole sexual abuse scandal has been to sully the Roman Catholic church’s reputation, and has placed guilt by association on many good priests and religious that have been faithful to their vows of celibacy and to the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. The world has always needed good moral leadership but most of it is longer looking to the Holy See for it. Roman Catholic laity need good moral direction but many are also taking direction for that from elsewhere.

  • Gabrielle Azzaro

    I would really like to believe that the pope will finally DO something about sexual abuse by priests and religious, but I find it hard to do so. In the few years since the commission has been founded, nothing has been done, and the two survivors who were part of it are no longer there.

    I think it is still an old boys’ club, and the church will do pretty much anything to protect its reputation and its priests and bishops.

