Ethnicity and diversity: Why we need top of the cliff solutions

The experiences of migrants and refugees are addressed in an annual summit hosted by AUT’s Immigration and Inclusion Research Group. This year a range of speakers will be tackling the workplace.

AUT’s University Director of Diversity, Edwina Pio is bringing together AUT stakeholders for her third diversity summit, this year exploring ‘Ethnicity in the workspace’.

“In general people are a bit nervous about touching areas like this because they are delicate and they always create controversy, irrespective of which way you go,” she says. Previous summits have tackled ‘Muslims at work in New Zealand’ and the refugee experience. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.