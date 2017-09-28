Ratzinger prize goes to an Orthodox, a Lutheran and a Catholic

This year’s Ratzinger prize in theology has been awarded to three leaders from the Orthodox, Lutheran and Catholic faiths.

The prize was established in 2010 by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as the premier international prize in theology.

Although it is usually given to those performing scholarly research in Sacred Scripture, patristics and fundamental theology, there has been a slight break this year. The Estonian composer Arvo Pärt is one of those chosen for the award.

Pärt’s work draws from “a profound religious sentiment”.

At Tuesday’s press conference to announce the prize winners, Father Federico Lombardi said: “Following the ecumenical opening of the prize’s horizon, we have (awarded) a Catholic, Professor Karl-Heinz Menke; a Lutheran on the year of the anniversary of the Reformation, Professor Theodor Dieter; and an Orthodox, the composer Arvo Pärt.

“Benedict XVI’s appreciation for the art of music and the highly religious inspiration behind the musical art of Pärt, justified the attribution of the prize outside of the strictly theological field,” Lombardi said.

Pärt has dedicated his work mostly to religious music and gained international fame.

Michael Stipe, lead singer of the rock band R.E.M., described Pärt’s music as “a house on fire and an infinite calm,” while Icelandic singer and songwriter Björk praised his ability to give “space to the listeners.”

The composer was also nominated by Benedict in 2011 as a member of the Pontifical Council for Culture. He played the “Our Father” before Benedict for the 60th anniversary of his ordination.

Pope Francis selects the winners of the Ratzinger Prize, now on its seventh edition. Nominees are selected by a five member scientific committee.

Dieter was awarded in light of his commitment to the promotion of ecumenical dialogue, a theme Francis has supported during his pontificate.

Dieter was a leading voice in the writing and approval of the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification of 1999, agreed on by the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and the Lutheran World Federation.

