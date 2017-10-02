Survey says Catholics could outnumber others in Scotland

Annual Scottish Household Survey data suggest in seven years Catholics could become the largest faith group in Scotland.

Over 10,000 people take part in the annual Scottish Government study, which is designed to give a general view of the country’s demographics.

While 51 per cent of Scots don’t belong to any religion, just under 14 per cent of Scottish adults identify as being Catholic.

The Church of Scotland remains the most popular group with 24 per cent of those surveyed identifying as Presbyterian. Read more

