St. Jerome translated Mary’s Hebrew name Miryam, which means drop of the sea, into the Latin Stilla Maris.

Either due to a peasant dialect or a transcription error, Stilla became Stella.

So Mary went from a drop in the ocean to the star of the sea. This speaks highly to God’s power in exalting the humble!

