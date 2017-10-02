Get involved with politics, don’t just watch says pope

We need to get involved with politics as we can’t improve our political landscape by observing and judging from afar, says Pope Francis.

This should always be done in a spirit of charity and helpfulness, he added.

“Try to act personally instead of just looking and criticising the work of others from the balcony.

“If the politician is wrong, go tell him, there are so many ways to say, ‘But I think that would be better like so, like so…’ Through the press, the radio… But say it constructively.” Read more

