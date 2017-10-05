Compassion Housing welcomed to the Horowhenua

Compassion Housing is taking on the Community Housing portfolio in Horowhenua.

All existing local tenancy agreements will remain in place.

Residents will now receive an increased level of service aimed both at improving well-being and decreasing isolation.

Sister Margaret Anne Mills, the Congregational Leader of the Sisters of Compassion, says they are committed to Levin, Shannon and Foxton for the long term.

“We will deliver sustainable, affordable, inclusive and high-quality housing using our collective expertise,” she says.

“Our residents will have access to regular nursing visits and other services for the elderly.”

The Sisters and Willis Bond & Co, a private investor, are equal shareholders in Compassion Horowhenua. The two have a long-standing relationship.

The District Council is selling the portfolio to Compassion Horowhenua. It is made up of 115 units distributed across eight complexes in Levin, where 97% are based, and in Foxton and Shannon.

The average age of buildings is 39.7 years. 50 – 60% of these will require replacement in the next 20-25 years at an approximate cost of $4.3 million.

A $5.2m outstanding loan is included in the sale as well as 1.1 hectares of land adjacent to Waimarie Park which will be held for further affordable housing.

Compassion Housing will receive a rates remission in keeping with the Council’s policy.

Horowhenua District Council’s Community Wellbeing Chair, Barry Judd, says it is a fantastic result for tenants and ratepayers alike.

“Compassion Housing is committed to helping its residents participate in the community, maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoid isolation – this is a level of service that is increasingly necessary but which Council has been unable to provide.”

The Sisters of Compassion were founded in 1892 by Mother Suzanne Aubert, who is in the process of being recognised as New Zealand’s first Catholic saint.

The Sister’s mission is to bring love and care to the disadvantaged in society.

Source

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.