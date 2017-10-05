  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Court rules it is OK to flip the bird in church

Thursday, October 5th, 2017

The highest court in the state of Georgia (USA) has reversed the conviction of a man who was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after he held up his middle finger and shouted at his pastor during a service. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,