Podcast: Tom Roberts and David Gibson on Catholic censorship

NCR’s Tom Roberts and David Gibson of Fordham University discuss an unsettling pattern of Catholic writers and scholars being disinvited from speaking engagements and adjunct positions due to intimidation from far-right Catholic groups.
- We say: The Catholic Church needs civil conversation, not censorship.
- Fr. Jim Martin was uninvited from a speaking engagement at the CUA seminary.
- Pressure led Madonna University to cancel a talk by theologian M. Shawn Copeland.
- Rebecca Bratten Weiss, co-founder of the ‘New Pro-Life Movement,’ lost her job after being attacked online.
- Don’t cave to bullies, CUA alumni say after the seminary cancels Martin’s appearance.
- Cardinal Cupich extended an invite to Jim Martin to speak in Chicago amid cancellations.
- The CDF is notably silent under Pope Francis, reports Josh McElwee.
How do I listen? Continue reading
Source & Image
News category: Features.