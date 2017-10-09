Giving up Guy Fawkes festival just a clever Catholic plot

Stuff columnist Dave Armstrong says Guy Fawkes is about far more than a council fireworks celebration.

He says as a staunch monarchist and life-long Anglican, he believes celebrating Guy Fawkes not only teaches us the glory of the English parliamentary system but also warns us of the toxic Catholic scourge, as it was a group of Catholic activists who sought to blow up parliament buildings back in 1605.

“Were it not for Protestants discovering the plot we might never have had such British parliamentary heroes as Theresa May, Margaret Thatcher, Enoch Powell, and George Galloway.” Read more

