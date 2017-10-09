Bishops debate Amoris Laetitia and one-size-fits-all rules

An Italian Jesuit says Pope Francis thinks the Church can no longer issue one general rules that apply to whole categories of people.

Jesuit Fr. Antonio Spadaro who was one of the first people to interview Francis as pope in 2013, told a conference of bishops and theologians considering how to implement Amoris Laetitia that the document recognizes that even people living in “irregular” family situations “can be living in God’s grace, can love and can also grow in a life of grace.”

“We must conclude that the pope realizes that one can no longer speak of an abstract category of persons and … [a] praxis of integration in a rule that is absolutely to be followed in every instance,” he said. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.