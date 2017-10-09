  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Christ Church Cathedral: Cost to ratepayers revealed

Monday, October 9th, 2017

Reinstating the Christ Church Cathedral could cost ratepayers $18 each per year over the next four years.

The city council is set to look at options for funding the $10m grant it has promised toward the rebuild of the cathedral at a meeting on Tuesday.

Options include targeted rates, which would mean an extra cost to ratepayers of $18 per year for four years – $72 in total.

Another option is borrowing the $10m needed for the grant. That would mean a cost to ratepayers of $5.50 to $2.50 per year over 30 years – about $120 in total. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

  • Ronnie Smith

    This is one of the reasons the Christchurch Anglican Diocesan Synod had optioned to build a brand new Cathedral in the Square – for the amount of money guaranteed by the earthquake Commission. This would have avoided any further input from the local community or the N.Z. Government. The chickens are now coming home to roost:

    We only have the Greater Christchurch Building Trust’s refusal to allow this to happen (by virtue of its ongoing litigation against the diocese) to blame for the Christchurch City Council’s dilemma. Do not blame the Anglican Church for the projected shortfall for the purpose of rebuilding in the old (expensive) style!