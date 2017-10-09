Christ Church Cathedral: Cost to ratepayers revealed

Reinstating the Christ Church Cathedral could cost ratepayers $18 each per year over the next four years.

The city council is set to look at options for funding the $10m grant it has promised toward the rebuild of the cathedral at a meeting on Tuesday.

Options include targeted rates, which would mean an extra cost to ratepayers of $18 per year for four years – $72 in total.

Another option is borrowing the $10m needed for the grant. That would mean a cost to ratepayers of $5.50 to $2.50 per year over 30 years – about $120 in total. Continue reading

