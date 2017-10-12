  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Catholic Church disapproves of turning former churches into breweries

Thursday, October 12th, 2017

Breweries opening in former churches are winning fans but earning disapproval from clergy and worshippers across the U.S.

At least 10 new breweries have opened in former churches since 2011 and at least four more are slated to open within the next year.

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,