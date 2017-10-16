  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Pope canonises 35 new saints mostly martyrs

Monday, October 16th, 2017

On Sunday Pope Francis created 35 new saints during a  Mass in St Peter’s Square.

In his homily, Francis referred to the Christian life as a “love story with God” and said “The Saints who were canonised today and especially the many martyrs, point the way.” Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,