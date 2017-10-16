Bishops welcome feedback on refreshed websites

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference and National Liturgy websites have been refreshed. Both sites had a restricted introduction last week while further revision and refinements were carried out behind the scenes.

These sites provide a functional and accessible interface for members of the Catholic community and broader public. Feedback is welcomed.

“These refreshed portals are fantastic resources which form part of our mission to reach new audiences better and stay connected with our current users,” said Bishop Patrick Dunn, president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

“They will continue to grow in use with valuable social media links, regularly updated liturgy and news articles, and links to key Catholic agencies and partners.”

It is anticipated the revised sites will make it easier for users to navigate and search for specific topics about the Catholic Church – such as the latest bishops’ statements, announcements, liturgy-related items, up-to-date liturgical calendars, the New Zealand Aotearoa Ordo and other publications.

Click here to view New Zealand Bishop’s Conference website.

Click here to view National Liturgy website.

Source

Supplied New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference

News category: New Zealand.