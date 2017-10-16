Church sends out a fake news advisory

Last Saturday the Samoan Congregation Christian Church’s (CCCS) media officer sent out a news item to the effect that the chairman of the Church would be holding a press conference at 6 pm to announce he was stepping down.

The item came in the form of a text from EFKS TV’s reporter and media officer Rula Su’a Vaai. The text was subsequently confirmed by telephone. EFKS TV is the CCCS’s TV channel.

Given the urgency and the subject of the press conference, Talamua’s reporter Lagi Keresoma dropped everything, including preparations for a trip overseas on Sunday night, to rush down to the church headquarters to attend the media briefing.

But she discovered that the media officer had used the Church Chairman and his supposed press conference to lure the media into promoting a Carols Programme called 12 Joyful Nights of Christmas.

When she asked out of disappointment…. “what is this….?” the officer just shrugged it off with a smile.

Keresoma and the Samoa Observer reporter left a few minutes after the Christmas Carols promotion started.

