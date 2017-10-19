Pope Francis is more evolution than revolution

ROME – Two stories about Pope Francis over the last few days have elicited either praise or criticism, depending on one’s point of view, but also pivoting on a perception that’s actually questionable: To wit, that once again, this maverick pontiff is breaking the mold.

The first story came on Thursday, when Francis spoke at a conference celebrating the 25th anniversary of publication of the Catechism of the Catholic Church under St. Pope John Paul II, and called for a firmly abolitionist stance on the death penalty in official Catholic teaching.

“It must be strongly stated that condemning a person to the death penalty is an inhumane measure,” the pope said.

“It is, of itself, contrary to the Gospel, because it is freely decided to suppress a human life that is always sacred,” he added. “In the final analysis, God alone is the true judge and guarantor.”

Recognizing that such a position marks a step forward in official Catholic teaching, Francis added that “doctrine cannot be conserved without allowing it to progress.

“The Word of God cannot be conserved in mothballs as if it were an old blanket to be preserved from parasites. No.

“The Word of God is a dynamic reality, always alive, that progresses and grows because it tends towards a fulfillment that men cannot stop.”

The other story came on Sunday, when Francis announced his intention to convene a special Synod of Bishops in October 2019 made up of prelates from the Pan-Amazonian region, meaning Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guyana, Guyana, Perú, Venezuela, and Surinam.

The main purpose, he said, is to discuss evangelization in the region, with special attention to the oft-forgotten indigenous persons of the Amazon.

It was seen as a vintage Francis touch, inverting the usual priorities by giving more attention to the peripheries than to the self-proclaimed “center” – note, for instance, he’s certainly not calling a special synod for Western Europe or North America.

The gathering is also expected to have a strong social justice imprint, in which issues such as environmental protection, a just distribution of land, workers’ rights and income inequalities will all figure prominently.

In both cases, the early take was that this is just Francis being Francis – pushing the envelope, and moving the Catholic Church steadily to the left.

To be sure, there’s a legitimate debate to be had (and lots of people are having it already) on both fronts. Continue reading

John L. Allen Jr. is the editor of Crux, specializing in coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

News category: Opinion.