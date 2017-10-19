  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Life-size cardboard cutout Pope stolen after Bingo

Thursday, October 19th, 2017

A life-size cutout of Pope Francis that was stolen from a New Jersey church during a bingo fundraiser has been returned intact.

It’s not clear who may have taken the cutout or what prompted the theft.

One witness had reported seeing the cutout in a car occupied by three women, including an elderly person who was on oxygen. Read more

