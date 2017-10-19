Priests’ children need to be acknowledged

Mr Bill Kilgallon, director of the National Office for Professional Standards in New Zealand says the Catholic Church as yet has no idea yet how many people in New Zealand may have a father who is or has been a priest.

But he says he said the priests’ children have right to know who their parents are.

He was speaking to RNZ about Coping International, a website that offers support to the children of clergy.

There are some New Zealanders among the 13,500 people worldwide who had been in touch the website’s founder Vincent Doyle since he started the website in late 2014.

“We’ve been contacted from a number of people in New Zealand – one family where there’s more than one child to the same priest, to the same woman,” Doyle said.

“But they’re going to be making moves in the coming future to the respective diocese and they’ll be contacting the bishop concerned.”

The response to the website has prompted the Vatican to acknowledge the issue, and last month it began working on guidelines for how to respond.

Kilgallon, who is also a member of Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, personally briefed the Pope on the issue last month.

He said the expectation would be that the [priest] should go and be a father to his child.”

Kilgallon thought that secrecy surrounding the issue more often comes from family or relatives or friends: the community around you. Not the Pope, the Vatican, the bishop, especially in today’s society in a country like New Zealand.

“They must, must get this right. This is the first time in history the church has really done this … they can’t just put out some guidelines… If they mess this up they will traumatise thousands of people.”

Kilgallon acknowledged there might be complications, such as a priest’s financial obligations to a child, or the need for DNA paternity testing, but these were purely secondary to the primary responsibility of the priest.

“We’ve acknowledged … children have rights and one of the rights is to know their parents.”

“The difficulty is when children are born in a situation where the father is a priest who’s not supposed to be in a relationship and fathering children. This can often lead to the relationship being kept secret, the identity of the father being denied to the child.”

