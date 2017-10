UPDATE

Narayan given reprieve by the new government as deportation halted. Read More

Original Post

A young Fijian man with serious intellectual disabilities is on the verge of being deported back to Fiji.

New Zealand Immigration plans to deport Sagar Narayan even though Sagar’s family has advised the government department that he had no support network back here in Fiji. Continue reading

