No money to put in the plate? No problem… send a txt

Thursday, October 26th, 2017

Several Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Westminster have started allowing people to donate on their phones by sending a txt.

All parishes have been offered a code to allow them to do this, and the diocese said a few had already begun this technology. Read more

