  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Dominican nuns Christmas album tops Amazon charts

Monday, October 30th, 2017

Looking for something for Christmas? The Dominican Sisters of Mary have released a Christmas albumn “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring”.

The albumn is ranked third on Billboard’s Overall Holiday Chart. It is number one for classical music on Amazon, and is third overall at Barnes and Noble. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , , ,