Maori Catholics gather for a Hui in Auckland

A hui for Catholic Māori in the Auckland diocese is to be held this month (November 2017).

NZ Catholic reports that the hui, “Te Iwi Māori Katorika”, is to be held at Whaiora Marae in Otara.

It aims to strengthen “Mana Māori” within the Church and the diocese and to “consider what leadership structure might be needed to develop this kaupapa”.

The hui will feature three presenters – Sister Tui Cadigan, RSM (the chairperson of Te Rūnanga o te Hāhi Katorika ki Aotearoa), Deacon Danny Karatea Goddard (an advisor to the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference) and historian Professor Peter Lineham from Massey University.

Speaking on behalf of the Diocesan Bicultural Committee for Auckland diocese, Fr Bernard Dennehy told NZ Catholic that “although the 1979 diocesan synod committed the diocese to promote a bicultural church and a bicultural society, there is little Māori participation in the structures of the diocese”.

There is no Māori office or spokesperson at the Pompallier Diocesan Centre.

Dennehy said there was a Diocesan Māori Pastoral Council in Auckland during the 1970s and 1980s, but this no longer meets.

“The [present] Diocesan Pastoral Council has two Māori representatives, one for Auckland and one for Te Tai Tokerau.

“The Tai Tokerau Regional Pastoral Council continues to meet a few times a year. Both Māori and Pākehā attend the meetings but the format has changed from an overnight live-in on a marae, favoured by Māori, to a briefer one-day session, favoured by Pākehā.”

Given the minimal representation of Māori in the Church, the November hui will be an opportunity for committed Māori Catholics, young and old, to listen to three speakers and work out strategies and plans to move forward.

