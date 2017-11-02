Nun’s murderer going to her beatification ceremony

The murderer of an Indian nun is going to join in celebrations for her beatification on Saturday.

Samandar Singh was 22 in 1995 when he murdered the Clarist Sister Rani Maria Vattalilon.

He killed her on behalf of money lenders who were upset with her work which involved setting up self-help groups.

He stabbed her in front of more than 50 passengers on a bus.

Singh was convicted of murder. He was initially sentenced to death, but the sentence was later commuted to a life in prison.

Singh, who is a Hindu, has been forgiven by the nun’s family and released from prison.

He says he is “eagerly waiting for the big day”.

“Whatever happened has happened. I am sad and sorry about what I did. But now I am happy that the world is recognizing and honoring Sister Rani.”

He said Sister Rani Maria’s younger sister, Clarist Sister Selmy, formally accepted him as her “brother” while he was in prison and helped arrange for his early release.

Court officials agreed to the release in 2006 after declarations were signed by Selmy, her parents and church officials.

Selmy says her sister’s beatification is “a miracle”.

“Sister Rani urges us all to go forward fearlessly,” she says.

