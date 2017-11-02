  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Yes, Popes do have a sense of humour

Thursday, November 2nd, 2017

What comes to mind when you think of requirements for someone who is to become the pope? A strong prayer life? Wisdom? Leadership skills coming out of their ears? How about a sense of humour? Many popes have had great senses of humour.

Read 13 humorous  Papal quotes.

