  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

New Vatican stamps to be released

Thursday, November 2nd, 2017

Two new postage stamps will be released by the Vatican on 23 November.

One is a 2.55-euro stamp celebrating the 450th Anniversary of Saint Francis de Sales’s birth.

The other is a 1.00-euro stamp marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,