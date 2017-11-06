Experts divided about suspected suicide rates rising

Suspected suicides have increased by 11 per cent in the last three months compared to 2016, raising concerns from the chief coroner.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall shared the new figures at a zero suicide prevention forum in Christchurch this week.

She said it was too early to draw conclusions on the 2017-18 figures, but said: “Clearly I’m concerned at the level and certainly it doesn’t appear to be going down.”

The increase prompted concerns around a recent “storm” of media coverage and political campaigns highlighting bereaved families’ stories and failures in the mental health system.

Provisional figures released in August showed the number of people taking their own lives in New Zealand was on the rise, with 606 suspected suicides in the 2016-17 year, up from 579 the previous year and 564 the year before that.

Media reporting was a contentious issue, Marshall said.

“One of my greatest problems is the lack of consensus about media reporting from experts who I talk to.

“I have some people telling me that we need to talk about it more… and then I have an equally qualified person … telling me you can’t talk about it more and if you talk about it more the suicide rate will go up.”

Marshall said she sent figures monthly to suicide prevention researcher Annette Beautrais, who was analysing the link between recent media coverage and suspected suicide numbers.

Beautrais is against media reporting of suicide due to fears of contagion.

Others say the law should not gag bereaved families and survivors who want to tell their stories.

Unlike other countries, New Zealand has criminal laws governing what can and cannot be said when it comes to suicide.

The rules were relaxed in July 2016, allowing the media to report on a death as a suspected suicide before the coroner has ruled on a case (which can take up to two years).

Methods of suicide cannot be reported as research shows that reporting specific details can lead to copycats. Continue reading

