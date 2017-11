Leo Francis John Buchanan RIP, was a well-known paediatrician, proud Māori, devout Catholic, rugby nut and a lover of art and music.

His daughter, Rachel Buchanan, says he helped thousands of Kiwi children flourish, particularly through his work to increase breastfeeding rates in Māori communities, save premature babies and help children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

