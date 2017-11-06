Married At First Sight: The time reality TV discovered some morals

It could be a television first: the moment a reality TV producer actually stepped in to stop his contestants arguing.

A reunion dinner party for the feuding contestants of reality show Married at First Sight was brought to an early halt in Sunday night’s episode when a senior television executive intervened.

Warner Bros managing director Greg Heathcote interrupted the dinner party mid-stoush to say: “now this is not the time to have to have this conversation… I think this party is over.” Continue reading

