Vincentian Spanish Civil War martyrs beatification

Sixty members of the Vincentian Order who were martyred during the Spanish Civil War will be beatified at a Mass in Madrid next Saturday in a “celebration of hope, faith and forgiveness.” Read more
Monday, November 6th, 2017
