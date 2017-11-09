  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
New Zealand’s 340 teenage prisoners

Thursday, November 9th, 2017

Currently, of the 10,260 people locked up, about 1760 are aged under 25. Teenage prisoners make up just over three percent of the total muster – a headcount of about 340. Read more

