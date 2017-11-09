  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Batman was probably a Catholic

Thursday, November 9th, 2017

Batman was probably a Catholic. “No Protestant ever suffered guilt the way Bruce Wayne does,” says a DC Comics writer.

Click here to see some of the many Catholic comic book heroes and villains listed on a website dedicated to studying the religion of comic book characters

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,