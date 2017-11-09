  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

(Re)Thinking Europe: Catholics, politicians think harder

Thursday, November 9th, 2017

Hundreds of Catholics and politicians gathered to discuss the problems and the future of Europe at the end of last month.

They called the event “(Re)Thinking Europe.”  Pope Francis was one of the many speakers. A theme emerged from what they had to say: Religion is still essential to Europe. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , , , ,