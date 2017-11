Pope Francis founded the World day of Poor a year ago on the “notion of reciprocity, of sharing with each other of what each other has,” Msgr. Geno Sylva says.

Sylva is an English-language official of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation.

He went on to explain the World day of Poor is also based on “our understanding that each of us is poor in some way … ” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.