Archbishop of Lima says Peru will beat the All Whites

The Archbishop of Lima, Juan Luis Cipriani, is backing Peru to beat the All Whites in their second contest in Lima on Wednesday.
In his programme ‘Dialogue of Faith’, broadcast on a cable TV channel, Cipriani said he does not think much of the All Whites.
“Honestly, the other team is bad, you have to say it clearly, they are big men and big guys, but nothing more.”
Cipriani was disappointed with Peru’s performance in Wellington. He said they “were without electricity and they lacked resolution”
“It has shocked me a lot and I ask [God] to enlighten [Ricardo] Gareca, who is in charge of the national team…” said Cipriani.
He said he was not sure if the forwards would be able to find a safe place on their return to Lima because they played so badly.
The Cardinal told the cable TV channel “I think that Peru can play much better and will play much better. We have the game in our country, I estimate that here there will be a good result.”
Many in the media harshly criticised Peru’s coach, Ricardo Gareca, for not making any changes when the first leg of the World Cup playoff in Wellington on Saturday was not going well.
Others pointed the finger at the likes of Andre Carrillo and Edison Flores for their lack of flair in attack.
Perhaps the most vociferous critic was Phillip Butters, who said on his radio show that a lack of leadership was behind Peru’s poor showing.
Peru was without its captain and striker Paolo Guerrero due to a failed doping test, with Jefferson Farfan starting up front.
