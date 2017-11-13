  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
King Louis XVI’s sister – sainthood possible

Monday, November 13th, 2017

King Louis XVI’s sister, who was executed in the French Revolution, is a step closer to sainthood.  French bishops have approved officially opening of her Cause.

Princess Elisabeth of France was executed along with her brother and sister-in-law, Queen Marie Antoinette. Read more

