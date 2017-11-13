Muslims in Christmas adverts prompt racist storm

UK supermarket chain Tesco is fighting off online bigotry after including Muslim families in its pre-Christmas advertising.

Some customers have threatened to boycott Tesco because of advertising scenes showing a Muslim family exchanging gifts. Others say the Muslims’ inclusion is “very wrong”.

Those who support the “Everyone’s Welcome” ad are using social media to explain why it’s “wonderful to share the day with everyone,” regardless of their faith.

One supporter of the adverts says his family celebrates Christmas each year with their Muslim friends.

We give our Muslim neighbours’ kids Christmas presents, and they give presents to ours. We share food.

“They don’t come to church, but then again we don’t go to the mosque when they have us over for Eid. Gift-giving is something everyone can get involved in.”

A person against the ad’s said: ”I object strongly to your anti-Christian Xmas advert – how dare you politicise our festival in order to appease lefty political correctness.

“You have lost me as a customer now, you should rethink your advertising campaign, British people still live here.”

Tesco is defending its position, saying the advertisement aims to promote diversity.

“Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas, and we’re proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season.”

The supermarket says its Christmas campaign “will celebrate the many ways we come together at Christmas, and how food sits at the heart of it all.”

Many Muslims joined the online flurry explaining why they enjoy the festive season.

One woman wrote: “I am Muslim and I love Christmas.

“It’s so nice and it’s also cultural. I just love the tastes and smells.”

