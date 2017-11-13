  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Pope bans sale of cigarettes

Monday, November 13th, 2017

The Holy Father has decided that the Vatican will cease to sell cigarettes to employees as of 2018. The reason is very simple: the Holy See cannot contribute to an activity that clearly damages the health of people. Continue reading

