  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Italian nun martyred after Pope Benedict’s Regensburg lecture

Monday, November 13th, 2017

Sainthood causes Pope Francis advanced this week included that of Sister Leonella Sgorbati.

Sgorbati was an Italian missionary nun shot to death in Somalia in 2006 along with her Muslim driver and bodyguard, Mohamed Osman Mahamud after Pope benedict XVI’s Regensburg lecture. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , , ,