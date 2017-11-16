  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Andy Warhol was a life-long, practising Catholic.

Thursday, November 16th, 2017

After Andy: Adventures in Warhol Land by Natasha Fraser-Cavassoni casts some light on a fact that astonished much of the world when the artist’s casket was carried from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan: Andy Warhol was a life-long, practising Roman Catholic. Read more

