Andy Warhol was a life-long, practising Catholic.

After Andy: Adventures in Warhol Land by Natasha Fraser-Cavassoni casts some light on a fact that astonished much of the world when the artist's casket was carried from St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan: Andy Warhol was a life-long, practising Roman Catholic.
Prime Minister, Ms Jacinda Adern repeatedly says the Labour-led Government will be measured by the way it treats its most vulnerable. Right to Life makes no apology for speaking up on behalf of women and the New Zealand's most vulnerable; the unborn. It speaks for the authentic feminist position, namely to oppose abortion, which is violence
New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd took the occasion of his triumphant visits to Cuba and the United States to refer to His Holiness as "the perfect 19th-century pope", largely because he seems disinterested in creating female priests. In her piece, Dowd's assertions often lack context and the column itself is not particularly interesting, but it was
You may remember me as your predecessor as executive director of the Secretariat for Christian Doctrine at the U.S.C.C.B. You replaced me in January 2005. I am writing this open letter to you in response to your open letter to Pope Francis in which you address what you describe as a "chronic confusion" that seems to mark
Denis O'Reilly, a Pākehā now well into his 60s, linked up with Black Power because he was committed to social justice. It was the same concern for social justice that had his brother, Laurie, who died nearly 20 years ago, becoming a lawyer and then the Commissioner for Children. Each of the boys had many other