Catholic-Jewish school opens

A Catholic-Jewish school campus has been opened in Scotland by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and Bishop John Keenan.
It is the first joint faith Catholic-Jewish school in the world. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, November 16th, 2017
