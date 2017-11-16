  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Catholic-Jewish school opens

Thursday, November 16th, 2017

A Catholic-Jewish school campus has been opened in Scotland by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and Bishop John Keenan.

It is the first joint faith Catholic-Jewish school in the world. Read more

