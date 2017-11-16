Will Ed Sheeran make Dunedin permit Easter trading?

Pop star Ed Sheeran is going to be performing three concerts in Dunedin next Easter weekend. This has complicated the debate about the Easter trading policy in that city.

The debate might have played out on predictable lines – business for and unions against – but the Sheeran factor has complicated the matter.

There are fears that a ban on Easter trading will make it hard for Dunedin to host the 65,000 extra concertgoers.

The city is already dealing with an accommodation shortage over Easter, and it has become a problem for pubs trying to get around tough Easter trading liquor restrictions.

The council’s own stadium company, Dunedin Venues, warned the city might lose $7 million in extra tourist spending.

In August, the council voted to put out for consultation a draft policy that allows shops to open on Easter Sunday.

RNZ reported public opinion appeared divided, with the 180 submissions split about 45 percent for and 55 percent against Easter Sunday trading.

This week the City Council has been receiving submissions on the issue.

Union and church representatives want to keep the shops closed, saying Easter was the only Sunday of the year retail workers knew they could have family time.

The Otago Daily Times reported the chief executive of the Otago Chamber of Commerce, Dougal McGowan, coming to the hearing with a survey that included the question: “Should retail businesses be allowed to be open on Easter Sunday?”

While 62% said yes, 34% said no to the question.

In February Sheeran said he had fallen in love with New Zealand – and he was thinking about becoming a citizen.

Last week he said Wellington – not Dunedin! – was his most favourite city in the world.

