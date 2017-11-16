Fiji has what world needs to create connectedness – Archbishop Chong

The archbishop of Suva, Peter Loy Chong, says Fiji and other indigenous faith communities have what the world needs – a pathway for connectedness.

In his opinion piece in the Fiji Times, he said Fiji has the language to move people to heal the crisis in creation.

Chong said the myth of economic development causes widespread impoverishment, poverty and destruction of the earth.

“We need to scrutinise so-called economic development projects in Fiji such as extractive industries, mining, logging, water factories etc.

We need to ask: who gains the most from this development scheme?”

And, he asked, how will such development affect the environment, food, water, air, and peoples’ sustenance?”

“The iTaukei (indigenous Fijian) vision of the earth offers us an alternative to the destructive economic paradigm” Chong said.

The iTaukei’s vanua framework sees the globe as a network of relationships between the world of spirits, peoples and the land (including all living creatures).

Like other indigenous cultures, they see creation as an extension of their lives. They see human life as part of the whole web of life together with creation.

Chong listed six iTaukei cultural practices that point to the life of connectedness.

He said these practices provide an alternative life-sustaining paradigm to the destructive economic development programme.

He went on to quote Pope Francis: “Indigenous peoples have values that guide greater responsibility to caring for the Earth.

“Indigenous communities have a strong sense of community, readiness to protect others, a spirit of creativity and a deep love for the land.

“They are also concerned about what they will eventually leave to their children and grandchildren.”

