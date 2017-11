Constructed as a convent in the 1950s and later home to a legal practice – a landmark Papakura building is to go under the hammer as part of Bayleys’ final Total Property auction for 2017.

The 296sq m, two-level building, on a large (1012sq m) site at 53 Wood St is for sale with vacant possession through Rod Grieve and Peter Migounoff of Bayleys South Auckland. It's to be auctioned on December 6, unless sold earlier.

