St Vincent de Paul helping reduce waste sent to landfill

A Wellington op shop is taking the classic “reduce, reuse and recycle” message one step further in an effort to bring its textile waste down to zero.

Caroline O’Reilly, the new textile recycling coordinator at St Vincent de Paul in Kilbirnie, is helping reduce the amount of waste the store sends to landfill by repurposing unsaleable clothing and textiles.

O’Reilly is heading up Vinnies Re Sew, a space above the op shop where she is helping teach sewing skills to those who want to upskill while doing their part for the environment. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.